Pollensa will be marking the retirement 50 years ago of the Dornier Do-24T sea-plane which was based in Pollensa for many years. The only flying Do-24T is expected to take part in the events next Friday from 10a.m.

Hundreds of people owe their lives to the search and rescue aircraft including aircrew from both sides in the Second World War. A Canadair seaplane based in Pollensa is also expected to take part.

Twelve Dutch-built Do 24s were delivered to Spain in 1944 with the understanding that they would assist downed airmen of both sides. After the war, a few French-built Do 24s also found their way to Spain. Spanish Do 24s were operational at least until 1967, and possibly later. In 1971, one of the last flying Spanish Do 24s was returned to the Dornier facility on Lake Constance for permanent display.

