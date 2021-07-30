The Regional Ministry of Health today reported 746 new cases of Covid in the previous 24 hours in the Balearic Islands, and recorded one new death (858 in total) with the number of patients with coronavirus admitted to intensive care units (ICU) in hospitals having risen to 58, the highest figure for the month.

Twenty percent of ICU beds, two out of eight, are dedicated to patients with the virus, while 296 patients have been admitted to hospital wards, eight more than the previous day.

The positive rate of diagnostic tests carried out today stood at 12.2% (13.4% on Wednesday), while the official number of deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic on the islands now stands at 858 people.

Today, 12,804 people with coronavirus infection in the islands (468 more) were being treated in primary care and a total of 81,760 positive cases have already been recorded in the Balearics since the start of the pandemic.

The cumulative incidence at 14 days stood at 1,031 cases per 100,000 inhabitants: 1,833 cases in Ibiza, 923 in Mallorca, 999 in Formentera and 798 in Minorca.

Of the new cases diagnosed today, 547 were in Mallorca, where 205 wre hospitalised on the wards and 43 in intensive care, and 9,247 of those infected were convalescing at home or in Covid hotels. In Ibiza, where 121 new infections were reported, 71 patients were admitted to the wards, 10 serious patients were still in intensive care and 2,827 infected patients were under primary care supervision.

In Minorca 74 new cases were detected in 24 hours and there were 20 hospitalised, five patients in the ICU for covid and 634 patients recovering at home or in the hotel.

The Ministry for Health also reported four new cases in Formentera, where 96 patients were being treated at home.

A total of 751,260 people in the Balearic Islands, 72.4 percent, have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

61.6 percent have received the full vaccination.

Thus, 1,314,260 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the Balearics, with 637,611 already immunised.

By islands, 1,030,295 doses have been administered in Mallorca, with 591,044 people having received at least one dose and 497,910 having received the full course; on Ibiza, 159,538 doses have been adminsitered, with 90,185 people having received one dose and 79,125 having received the full dose.

In Minorca 113,423 doses have been administered (63,445 people have received at least one dose and 55,078 the full course.)