The Samu061 emergency ambulance service reports that one of four occupants of a car that crashed into a tree in the Fornalutx area on Saturday night died at the scene.

The accident occurred around 11.30pm. Emergency teams were unable to do anything to save the life of the man. Another man was rushed to Son Espases with severe multiple trauma.

The two other occupants - a man and woman - were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.