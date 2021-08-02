Palma court.

A Mallorcan restaurant has been ordered to pay a customer 6,000 euros in compensation for serious injuries sustained during a fall.

The court heard that the woman slipped on leftover food on the floor when she was returning to her table from the bathroom.

A witness who had helped the victim, told the court that there were drops of fat outside the kitchen doors, where the woman fell.

“The slip described by the witness is the most suitable way to explain the fall, because there were no obstacles on the ground or broken tiles that could justify the accident," said the judge. "It is the responsibility of restaurant owners to make sure dining room floors are clean at all times in order to prevent accidents, especially at meal times and in areas close to the kitchen.”

The victim was immobilised for more than six months because of the serious knee injuries she suffered.

