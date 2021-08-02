Pro-monarchy supporters in Palma, Mallorca

Supporters gathered to thank His Majesty.

02-08-2021Jaume Morey

Around fifty people gathered by the Almudaina Palace in Palma on Monday to show their support for the monarchy.

Organised by the group Societat Civil Balear and with the backing of the National Monarchical Brotherhood of Spain, the Concordia Real Española association and one of Palma's residents' associations (Federació de Veïnats de sa Ciutat de Palma), the gathering was there to "thank you, Your Majesty".

Flags were waved and there were cheers and applause when King Felipe arrived at the palace.

