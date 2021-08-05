A Dominican man has been arrested at Palma port and charged with alleged drug trafficking.

The man was intercepted by Mobile Citizen Security Brigade Officers, who thought he looked extremely bulky when got off the boat from Barcelona.

Police say they found an orange bag on the man containing half a kilo of high purity cocaine, which would triple in value once cut.

National Police Officers have teamed up with Border Control Agents who specialise in the falsification of documents to supervise and control all Balearic ports and are also monitoring all ships that arrive in the Balearic Islands from the mainland.

During the summer, members of the Clandestine Immigration Response Brigade will also inspect nautical clubs in Arenal, Palma, Cala Nova, Puerto Adriano, Puerto Portals and Alcudia and reinforce border posts to prevent illegal immigration and human trafficking.