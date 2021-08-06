Anyone who wants to put on a pandemic-compliant event in the age of Covid needs nerves of steel. The unexpected can almost certainly be taken into account. And nobody dares to experiment or even make last-minute changes these days - except luxury real estate broker Marcel Remus.

Just a few days before his tried-and-tested “Remus Lifestyle Night”, which usually celebrates the summer on Mallorca with celebrity friends, clients and business partners, he decided to turn his tried-and-tested event into a “Remus Charity Night” - in aid of the victims of the flood in Germany. It was important to the self-made man to get involved and give something back: “This natural disaster moves us all. It is unbelievable that so many people are left with nothing from one day to the next. That is why it is very important to me to help these people. I am very happy that I have received so much celebrity support for my cause.”

Among the internationals stars was Joan Collins, Carmen Electra, actress Mónica Cruz, the little sister of Hollywood and Pirates of the Caribbean star Penélope Cruz, Hayley Hasselhoff and Lilly Becker to name just a view.

The proceeds of the evening in the “House of Son Amar” will go in equal parts to the “Stiftung RTL - Wir helfen Kindern e.V.” and to the “Tribute to Bambi Stiftung” in order to contribute to the reconstruction of facilities for children destroyed by the floods.

Joan Collins, now “Dame Joan”, was pleased to be able to do something good: “I hope that with this evening we can help a little bit those people in Germany who have lost everything. It’s just wonderful what Marcel is doing here and I’m incredibly happy to be able to be here and support him.” What she has in common with Marcel - apart from the need to help - is: “We are friends!”.

Carmen Electra said: “ “I feel very honoured to be here and to help raise money for the victims of the floods.”

90s icon Dr. Alban put the guests in a giving mood with hits like It’s My Life. The main prize of the raffle: a stay in the new Villa Remus worth almost 14,000 euros. The guests donated a total of 64,000 euros.

The Villa Remus, Marcel’s big project of the past two years, was officially inaugurated the evening before. The property directly on the Son Vida golf course is a design dream in the middle of a 2500 square metre Mediterranean garden - and the first “social media house” in the world. Star guest Dita von Teese raved: “It’s beautiful and glamorous. Whoever gets to come here is a lucky person”.