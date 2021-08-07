Officers from the Guardia Civil’s Elite Reserve & Security Group have been on duty in the Balearic Islands since the beginning of the summer to shore up security in the Islands.

Their mission includes guaranteeing public order, the protection and security of high-ranking personalities and reinforcing territorial unit services.

Reserve & Security Group Units have already been deployed to Calvia and Capdepera where they are carrying out verification checks on people and vehicles and throughout the summer they’ll move to other areas of the Balearic Islands.