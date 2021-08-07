Guardia Civil Elite Reserve & Security Group Officer in Palmanova.

Guardia Civil Elite Reserve & Security Group Officer in Palmanova.

06-08-2021EFE

Officers from the Guardia Civil’s Elite Reserve & Security Group have been on duty in the Balearic Islands since the beginning of the summer to shore up security in the Islands.

Their mission includes guaranteeing public order, the protection and security of high-ranking personalities and reinforcing territorial unit services.

Reserve & Security Group Units have already been deployed to Calvia and Capdepera where they are carrying out verification checks on people and vehicles and throughout the summer they’ll move to other areas of the Balearic Islands.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.