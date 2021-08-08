National Police in Mallorca

The National Police have taken charge of the case.

The National Police have taken charge of the case of a German man in his forties who raped a British woman aged 50 in Arenal (Playa de Palma) in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Palma police first responded to calls to the emergency services around 3am. Witnesses said that the man was having sex with the woman, who was unconscious and lying on the ground. These same witnesses intervened and held the man until Palma police arrived and arrested him.

The woman, who initially did not respond when police arrived, was taken to hospital.

