Sun worshipers are in for a treat this week with temperatures set to reach the 35 degrees Centigrade mark across the island. It will be even hotter on mainland Spain where you can expect temperatures of 40 degrees.

According to the Palma Met Office there will be a gradual increase in temperatures starting tomorrow. This is the first Spain-wide heat alert of the summer.

The Palma Met Office said that they would be on red alert.