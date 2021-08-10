The Council of Mallorca's acquisition of Alaro Castle from the Spanish state has been approved by a decree signed on Tuesday by the Council. Procedures for transferring ownership are now almost at an end; the Council's department for territory will deal with the final details until the transfer is made fully effective.

The acquisition, which is free, has required supporting documents from the Council regarding maintenance in terms of both the financing and the preservation of heritage.

In its petition to acquire the castle, the Council noted that it is located within the Tramuntana World Heritage Site and that it is one of three "rock castles" in Mallorca - the Castell del Rei in Pollensa and the Castell de Santueri in Felanitx are the other two. The Council also highlighted the fact that it has been funding maintenance for years, even though the state was the owner.

In 1885, ownership of the castle's properties was divided, and one ended up in the hands of the national ministry of culture.