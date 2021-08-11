Three men have been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a young tourist in a hotel in Playa de Palma.

Hotel workers contacted the National Police at around 08:00 on Tuesday to report an alleged group sexual assault in one of the rooms.

Police Officers took the victim to Son Espases hospital in Palma where she was examined by a doctor. At first she refused to report the men who allegedly raped her, but changed her mind a few hours later.

National Police Officers returned to the hotel and arrested the three Dominican suspects.

One man admitted he had sex with the victim, but claimed it was voluntarily and that her friends did not intervene at any time.