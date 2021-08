A 49-year-old German was arrested by the Guardia Civil on Friday, accused of raping a woman while she was sleeping.

The woman was at a private party at a house in Palmanova. She felt unwell, went to a bedroom, fell asleep and woke up as he was violating her.

This took place in the early hours of Friday. The Guardia Civil arrested him a short time later. The woman was taken to Son Espases Hospital.