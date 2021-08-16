The Balearic government wants the Spanish government to approve regulations that will allow regions to insist on double vaccination for access to certain enclosed places, such as care homes.

President Armengol said on Monday that this applies in other countries and that she hoped it will be debated by the Inter-Territorial Council for the National Health System.

The president called on people who work in care homes and hospitals, with vulnerable people or in enclosed spaces to get vaccinated. "If you work in a residence with the elderly, if you work in a hospital and care for sick people, if you work at a health centre, if your work involves risky activities in enclosed spaces, it is irresponsible to go to work without being vaccinated."

She stressed that the whole population needs to be vaccinated, "but for those who have a job where they are with the most vulnerable people, they have a greater responsibility".

Armengol added that the government has "adopted the legal route" in modifying public health law in order to oblige certain groups to be vaccinated, a legislative change that is being processed.