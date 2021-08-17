According to the Idealista property website, the most expensive street for buying a home in Spain is Calle Sant Carles in Costa d'en Blanes (Calvia). The average price of a house on this street is more than seven million euros - 7,043,750 euros to be precise.

Idealista has identified the ten most exclusive streets in the country. The second most expensive is in fact an estate - Coto Zagaleta in the village of Benahavis (Malaga province), with an average price of also over seven million euros (7,042,462 euros). Third is Calle Mozart in Marbella, which has an average price of 5.9 million euros.

The Cascada de Camoján estate, also in Marbella, is fourth with an average of 5.4 million euros. In fifth and sixth places are two streets in Madrid: Paseo de los Lagos in Pozuelo de Alarcón, better known as 'La Finca', with an average price of 5.2 million euros, and Paseo del Conde de los Gaitanes on the La Moraleja estate (4.9 million euros).

Marbella has the seventh and ninth most expensive - Calle Cañete (4.8 million euros) and the Sierra Blanca estate (4.6 million euros). Between these is Calle del Camino Ancho in La Moraleja (4.7 million euros). And in tenth spot is another Calvia street - Via Cornisa (Santa Ponsa) with an average of 4.6 million euros.

As well as Andalusia, the Balearics and Madrid, five other Spanish regions have streets where the average price exceeds one million euros - Catalonia, the most expensive is 4.1 million euros; Valencia (three million euros); the Canaries (2.8 million euros); the Basque Country (1.4 million euros); and Cantabria (1.3 million euros).

At the low end of the scale are Navarre (467,813 euros), Extremadura (353,168 euros) and the "cheapest" of all, Castile-La Mancha, where the most expensive street has an average price of 318,528 euros.