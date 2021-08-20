Can Yucas, a restaurant in Cala Tarida, Ibiza has become the first establishment in Spain to use a drone to deliver food and drink to yachts. The system is one devised by a Galician company, Aerocámaras - Drone to Yacht is its exclusive delivery service for yachts and this has been launched in Ibiza.

The drone has a range of around two kilometres from the beach. The operation is straightforward: customers on yachts make their selections, place orders with the restaurant through an app or the Drone to Yacht website, and then wait for their meals to fly in. The drone geolocates the position and delivers what has been ordered in a basket, which arrives perfectly packaged.

The owner of Can Yucas, Jorge Muñoz, explains that there is specific packaging so that dishes arrive with all their ingredients and sauces, well presented and ready to eat.