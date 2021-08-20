Drone to Yacht in Ibiza

Jorge Muñoz of Can Yucas with a basket of food ready to go.

20-08-2021Daniel Espinosa

Can Yucas, a restaurant in Cala Tarida, Ibiza has become the first establishment in Spain to use a drone to deliver food and drink to yachts. The system is one devised by a Galician company, Aerocámaras - Drone to Yacht is its exclusive delivery service for yachts and this has been launched in Ibiza.

The drone has a range of around two kilometres from the beach. The operation is straightforward: customers on yachts make their selections, place orders with the restaurant through an app or the Drone to Yacht website, and then wait for their meals to fly in. The drone geolocates the position and delivers what has been ordered in a basket, which arrives perfectly packaged.

The owner of Can Yucas, Jorge Muñoz, explains that there is specific packaging so that dishes arrive with all their ingredients and sauces, well presented and ready to eat.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.