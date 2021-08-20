On Friday, the Balearic health ministry moved forward the vaccination for some 11,000 people who had Covid between March and July.

Eugènia Carandell, the coordinator of the vaccination programme in the Balearics, had indicated on Thursday that, in line with the policy adopted by other Spanish regions, the waiting period for vaccination would be shortened. The health service has opted for a one-month wait from the time when a positive test is registered. In other regions it is either one month or two months.

Until now, the waiting period has been six months. The shorter wait has been prompted by the spread of the Delta variant.

The policy regarding the number of doses remains the same. For people over 65 and immunosuppressed groups who have had Covid, they will receive two doses. For people under 65 there will be one dose.