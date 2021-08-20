Vaccination in Mallorca

A one-month wait rather than six months.

20-08-2021

On Friday, the Balearic health ministry moved forward the vaccination for some 11,000 people who had Covid between March and July.

Eugènia Carandell, the coordinator of the vaccination programme in the Balearics, had indicated on Thursday that, in line with the policy adopted by other Spanish regions, the waiting period for vaccination would be shortened. The health service has opted for a one-month wait from the time when a positive test is registered. In other regions it is either one month or two months.

Until now, the waiting period has been six months. The shorter wait has been prompted by the spread of the Delta variant.

The policy regarding the number of doses remains the same. For people over 65 and immunosuppressed groups who have had Covid, they will receive two doses. For people under 65 there will be one dose.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.