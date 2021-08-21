On Thursday evening, a man - described by witnesses as "looking like a foreigner" - was strolling stark naked in the centre of Palma. He was apparently perfectly relaxed and greeted passers-by who wanted a photo.

At one point he went to enter a small supermarket but was politely told that he couldn't. He was carrying a backpack, which presumably had some clothes in it, but for some reason put this down and carried on his way before two police officers wanted to have a word.

Sat on a bench, he thoughtfully used a cloth that he was carrying in order to sit down and to cover his modesty while the officers interviewed him.