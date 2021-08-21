Naked man in Palma, Mallorca

Well, it is quite hot.

19-08-2021

On Thursday evening, a man - described by witnesses as "looking like a foreigner" - was strolling stark naked in the centre of Palma. He was apparently perfectly relaxed and greeted passers-by who wanted a photo.

At one point he went to enter a small supermarket but was politely told that he couldn't. He was carrying a backpack, which presumably had some clothes in it, but for some reason put this down and carried on his way before two police officers wanted to have a word.

Sat on a bench, he thoughtfully used a cloth that he was carrying in order to sit down and to cover his modesty while the officers interviewed him.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.