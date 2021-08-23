The Balearic government wants to push ahead with plans to introduce the so-called digital passport to gain access to bars, restaurants, gyms and large events.
However, government plans have suffered a series of setbacks at the hands of the judiciary with judges dismissing the move.
The Balearic government will be meeting today to discuss the proposals.
Peter P / Hace 3 minutes
Oliver, the whole point of the vaccine is to lower the effect of Covid when you eventually get it and we all will in time. The vaccine also stops the hospitals from being overwhelmed and swamped with ICU patients leaving no care for the rest of the people. So Oliver it is your choice but don't keep spouting meaningless facts and figures.
truthoveropinion / Hace 4 minutes
Pete, I never went away.
But the MDB decides on what goes through and what doesn't.
Every single thing i have stated is fact.
It is you that is having problems dealing with that.
Not only is it fact, its straight from GOV websites.
Your brain is not your own, you are the danger to society.
People, if you doubt anything ive said, go look for yourselves.
Its time to take your faculties back people.
Oliver / Hace 26 minutes
Peter P- have a look at what is happening in Israel the most vaccinated country on earth, about to bring in booster shots- more vaccinated people are catching the virus there then the unvaccinated! Before the vaccines were introduced the recovery rate was 99.4%- why do we need to a passport for something that for the overwhelming majority or people will not be affected. All the brain washed people like yourself should go and sit on your own Island
Peter P / Hace 39 minutes
Good to see Truthoverbrains is back. Wow what a meaningless rant about something he/she obviously knows nothing about. Antivaxers should be put on an island all to themselves and see how they get on.
truthoveropinion / Hace about 1 hour
While the comments are allowing the truth, I will try and open some eyes.
In the UK, 'covid deaths' were calculated using the flawed PCR test. Anyone who showed a positive test within 28 days of death was recorded as a covid death. Obviously, this is not accurate.
The PCR tests are not designed to find live virus or show if someone is sick, and from 2022, the PCR is being discontinued for covid testing, precisely because of this. (Contrary to certain people trying to deny this, the CDC themselves have now admitted it)
That said, the average age of a death with covid, not from covid, was 82.
82 years old.
The life expectancy in the uk is 81.
The average age of death with covid is older than the average life expectancy.
Please someone explain to me, why every single man woman and child on the planet needs 'vaccinating' from this virus?
Its insanity.
Its been obvious from the start that something wasnt right, now were starting to see the true agenda.
A top down, technocratic surveillance state with complete and utter loss of freedoms.
If you cant see this by now, you've been brainwashed, literally.
Through tried and tested methods you have been duped.
Free yourself from the false sense of security the main stream media provides.
We are running out of time.
JACQUELINE CAROL NEAL / Hace about 2 hours
For me...i think its a GOOD ideal....and i for one have NO "Privacey" problems with it...hey..i already have a Normal Passport..And this is For Health Reasons....its for ALL of OUR SAFETY...
truthoveropinion / Hace about 2 hours
I cant believe people still are in support of this.
Can you really not see what is happening?
I am begging anyone who is somehow still falling for the nonsense the MSM pumps out, please take a step back, think critically.
Ask who all of this benefits.
We are on the very edge of the end of civilization as we know it.
This is not a conspiracy theory, everything is out there plain as day to read, see etc.
We can not allow medical apartheid.
WAKE UP.
Steve / Hace about 2 hours
The public should vote with their feet and not attend any functions where a covid passport is not required for entry.
Oliver / Hace about 2 hours
U fully agree with Rick, these vaccines do not protect anyone from spreading the virus and gives false sense of security. Vaccinated people should have to undertake pcr tests like unvaccinated people when traveling as its been shown they are just as likely to transmit the virus. This is madness and once we loose our freedoms they will never be returned
Leo / Hace about 3 hours
Whether the judiciary like it or not ,finally vac passports will be necessary ,not only in entertainment/restaurants etc. Who will want to be in an atmosphere where you stand a chance of severe bronchitis or pneumonia then die on a ventilator. So, we know new jabs will be needed for new variants, .that is this changing world. Each new jab will be recorded on the passport, until such a time it (virus) fades away ,if ever.