According to motor manufacturers and car dealers, the Balearics will need 8,508 public charging points for electric and hybrid vehicles in order to meet the 2030 objectives of Spain's national energy and climate plan.

The Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac) and the Faconauto dealers' association have developed a map of public charging points, noting that the Balearics at present have only a tenth of what will be needed by 2030 - there are 847. The aim over the next four years, the associations say, should be to have 1,736 charging points by 2023 and 2,755 by 2025.

They hope that their map will enable the planning of public access charging infrastructure at national and regional levels, based on average transport intensity.

The map has been developed by forecasting the market share of electric vehicles in provinces of Spain up to 2030 and by applying a distribution based on three ratios: one point of more than 50 kilowatts for every 100 pure electric vehicles; one of more than 150 kW per 1,000 vehicles, and another of more than 250 kW per 1,000.

The whole analysis comes up with the minimum number of high-power charging points needed.

At national level, there should be approximately 70,000 public charging points by 2023; 120,000 by 2025; and 340,000 by 2030, so that Spain "does not lag behind the leading EU countries".