Spain is expected to stay on Britain´s amber travel list when it is updated this week possibly tomorrow or Thursday by the British government.

Turkey has said that it hopes that it will be removed from the "red list" but Morocco and Jamaica look set to move into the red.

If Spain remains on amber all those travelling to Spain, as long as they have received both jabs, will not have to quarantine on their return.

There had been speculation that the Balearics could move into the "Green List" because of the low level of coronavirus cases on the islands.