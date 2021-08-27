Diego Belmonte, president of the Emytra association of Calvià businesspeople and workers, is denouncing the fact that tour agencies, such as those for student 'spring breaks', continue to illegally organise and sell bar crawls and booze cruises. These are prohibited under municipal ordinances.

Belmonte says these "alcoholic excursions" are sold on the street, on the beach and outside hotels. He adds that he is in possession of photographs and videos that prove this. All this must be eradicated, he insists, in order that Magalluf can have "quality tourism".

Meanwhile, he regrets remarks made earlier this week by Alejandro Jara. After one of his establishments in Magalluf was closed for not complying with Covid regulations, he suggested that Calvia police had displayed excess zeal in enforcing the regulations. Belmonte says that "we are disgusted by these hollow accusations".