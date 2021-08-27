Selling of bar crawls in Magalluf, Mallorca

Selling of all kinds is banned on the beach.

27-08-2021

Diego Belmonte, president of the Emytra association of Calvià businesspeople and workers, is denouncing the fact that tour agencies, such as those for student 'spring breaks', continue to illegally organise and sell bar crawls and booze cruises. These are prohibited under municipal ordinances.

Belmonte says these "alcoholic excursions" are sold on the street, on the beach and outside hotels. He adds that he is in possession of photographs and videos that prove this. All this must be eradicated, he insists, in order that Magalluf can have "quality tourism".

Meanwhile, he regrets remarks made earlier this week by Alejandro Jara. After one of his establishments in Magalluf was closed for not complying with Covid regulations, he suggested that Calvia police had displayed excess zeal in enforcing the regulations. Belmonte says that "we are disgusted by these hollow accusations".

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.