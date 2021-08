Twenty-nine more migrants were detained on Saturday morning.

There were two boats, the first of which had issued a distress signal. The Maritime Safety Agency picked up 13 people off Formentera around 5.30am.

An hour later, a rescue boat and the Guardia Civil responded to a boat having been detected off Cabrera by the radar system. There were 16 migrants.

So far this year, 64 boats have arrived in the Balearics; 958 migrants have been detained.