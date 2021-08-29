Emergency services at the port in Ibiza.

Emergency services at the port.

28-08-2021Marcelo Sastre

Fifteen people were injured on Saturday night when a ferry ran aground on one of the Es Malvins islets in the area of the port of Ibiza.

The FRS ferry San Gwann, serving the Ibiza-Formentera route, had 47 people on board - 35 passengers and twelve crew. Two Maritime Safety Agency boats went to the scene, as did an agency helicopter as well as pilot boats.

At around 11.40pm, the first of the rescued passengers arrived at the port. Among the fifteen people who were injured was a ten-year-old boy, whose condition was said to be serious.

The rescue work continued until after midnight. President Armengol posted a tweet in which she highlighted the coordination of the emergency teams and thanked all those involved in the rescue.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.