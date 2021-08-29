Fifteen people were injured on Saturday night when a ferry ran aground on one of the Es Malvins islets in the area of the port of Ibiza.

The FRS ferry San Gwann, serving the Ibiza-Formentera route, had 47 people on board - 35 passengers and twelve crew. Two Maritime Safety Agency boats went to the scene, as did an agency helicopter as well as pilot boats.

At around 11.40pm, the first of the rescued passengers arrived at the port. Among the fifteen people who were injured was a ten-year-old boy, whose condition was said to be serious.

The rescue work continued until after midnight. President Armengol posted a tweet in which she highlighted the coordination of the emergency teams and thanked all those involved in the rescue.