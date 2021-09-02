Town halls in the Balearics have until September 10 to request 'Covid agents', who will "reinforce, complement and strengthen" town halls' means for ensuring compliance with Covid measures, "without replacing local police officers".
The ministry for the presidency and public function says that there is an initial pool of 132 agents. They are drawn from people who have applied to be police officers or firefighters over the past five years but who haven't been selected.
These agents, explains the ministry, will work together with local police forces in performing predetermined functions. As well as Covid compliance, they will be involved with traffic controls and security at municipal offices and will assist at road accidents.
The government will foot the bill for the recruitment of these agents. There is presently a fund of 1.3 million euros. Town halls will be supplied with an explanatory guide regarding the functions of Covid agents and how they are to be deployed.
This scheme has met with opposition from certain senior police figures. Not all mayors are said to be in favour. A concern is that the agents will lack the necessary training.
johnb / Hace 1 day
So. Failed applicant's for police officers and firefighters are to be trusted with security of municipal buildings and traffic accidents? Who thought up that one. It doesn't inspire confidence.
James w / Hace 1 day
My taxes are being well spent again I see. Tell me why are they called Covid agents? When it sounds like in the article above they will be working with traffic police and there are very few Covid restrictions? I give up with the Western world, its gone mad. I might pack up and move to China or Afghanistan it seems more normal over that way. 😂😂😂