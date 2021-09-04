Guardia Civil at Palma Airport.

04-09-2021Ultima Hora

Three Irish tourists have been arrested by the Guardia Civil at Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma.

The suspects allegedly set fire to umbrellas and sun beds while they were on holiday in Santa Ponsa.

On August 31, vandals burned street furniture in Santa Ponsa and on Thursday, Guardia Civil Officers were deployed to deal with a blaze on the beach.

Tourists reportedly told the Officers that they saw some young people fleeing the beach when the fire started.

From the information they gleaned from witnesses, the Guardia Civil were able to identify the suspects and raided the hotel they were staying in, but they’d already left.

The three friends were arrested as they tried to board a flight at Palma airport.

