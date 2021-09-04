The Saturday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 113 new positive cases of coronavirus, nineteen fewer than on Friday. Mallorca has 91 of these cases. On the other islands - Ibiza 16, Minorca four, Formentera two. Friday's cases were Mallorca 121, Ibiza seven, Minorca four and Formentera zero.

The positivity test rate is 3.20%. On Friday it was 3.64% from 132 cases.

On hospital wards, there are 90 Covid patients in Mallorca (down a further 15), 27 in Ibiza (down 12) and three in Minorca (down one). In intensive care, Mallorca has 52 Covid patients (up three), Ibiza six (no change) and Minorca two (up one). The ICU Covid occupancy rate has risen from 16.4% on Friday to 17.6%.

Primary care in the Balearics is now monitoring 4,002 people, a decrease of 247; in Mallorca 2,964, a fall of 218.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 96,756 cases and 928 deaths - these figures are not updated at the weekend.

The vaccination - 828,539 people have had at least one dose (80.06% of the target population); in Mallorca 652,778. With the complete course there are 793,582 (76.68%); Mallorca 624,136.

* Incidence rate reports are not updated at the weekend.