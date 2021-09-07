The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 108 new positive cases of coronavirus, an increase of 41 from Monday and to have been expected because of the lack of testing on Sunday. There are 83 cases in Mallorca, 18 in Ibiza, six in Minorca and one in Formentera. On Monday, and this reflected the lack of testing, there were 67 cases, 66 of which were in Mallorca; the other one was in Ibiza.

The test rate is 3.56%, up slightly from 3.44% on Monday. The cumulative seven-day test rate in the Balearics is 3.60%, down from 3.63%. For Mallorca this rate is down from 5.00% to 4.94%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 217.9 to 210.1. In Mallorca it is 203.3, down from 210.8; in Minorca 131.7, which is unchanged; Ibiza 303.6, down from 318.1; Formentera 168.0, down from 176.4. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 79.47, down from 80.41.

On hospital wards, the number of Covid patients in Mallorca is 88 (down five from Monday). In Ibiza there are 25 (down two) and in Minorca two (down one). In intensive care, Mallorca has 49 Covid patients (down three). There are no changes in Ibiza (seven) or Minorca (one). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is down from 17.6% to 16.7%.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 3,477 people, a decrease of 119; in Mallorca 2,589, down 93.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 97,237 cases and 929 deaths. The ministry has reported no new deaths.

The vaccination - 831,649 people in the Balearics have now had at least one dose (80.36% of the target population); in Mallorca 655,486. With the complete course there are 797,322 people (77.05%); in Mallorca 626,998.