The weather forecast for this weekend is a bit mixed, according to Aemet’s María José Guerrero.

Saturday will be windy and mostly cloudy with sunny intervals and highs of 28º in Lluc, 29º in Palma and Felanitx and 31º in sa Pobla and there’s a possibility of thunderstorms and scattered showers inland. Overnight the temperature will hover around 18º-23º.

Sunday will be partly sunny, partly cloudy and blustery, but slightly warmer, with highs of 29º in Lluc, 30º in Palma and Felanitx and 32º in sa Pobla. Intermittent showers are forecast in the northern half of the Island and overnight the temperature will be 19-23º.

Monday will be mostly sunny with clouds here and there and morning mist in some places. Expect highs of 30º in Felanitx, 31º in Palma and Lluc and 34º in sa Pobla and lows of 19º-23º.