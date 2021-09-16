Two 11-year-old girls have been rushed to Son Espases Hospital after a car accident in Palma.

The incident happened at around 18:30 on Wednesday when three friends ran over the zebra crossing in front of the Pepe Jeans Clothing store on Avenida Jaime III.

One of the girls was admitted to the hospital ward, another suffered back injuries and is in the ICU and the third girl was treated at the scene.

Local and National Police Officers and the Emergency Services were deployed to Avenida Jaime III in a matter of minutes.

Witnesses say the van was travelling towards Paseo Mallorca and the driver didn’t have time to brake when the girls ran out. He was given a breathalyser test and the result was negative.