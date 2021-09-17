The Friday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 66 new positive cases of coronavirus, eighteen fewer than on Thursday. There are 55 cases in Mallorca, eight in Ibiza and three in Minorca. Thursday's cases were Mallorca 69, Ibiza 12, Minorca two, Formentera one.

The test rate continues to be below three per cent - 2.26% for these 66 cases. It was 2.33% for the 84 cases on Thursday. The cumulative seven-day test rate for the Balearics has dropped from 3.48% to 2.60%. In Mallorca this is 3.31%, down from 4.70%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 132.8, down from 137.3; in Mallorca 136.9, down from 140.1; Ibiza 135.7, down from 148,2; Minorca 93.1, down from 98.3; Formentera 100.8, up from 92.4. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 58.47, down from 61.71.

Mallorca has 86 Covid patients on hospital wards (a decrease of one), Ibiza 13 (no change) and Minorca two (one more). In intensive care, there are 38 Covid patients in Mallorca (down two), five in Ibiza (down one) and one in Minorca; there had been no ICU patients in Minorca for a few days. The ICU Covid occupancy rate is down from 13.37% to 12.90%.

Primary care is now monitoring 2,060 people in the whole of the Balearics, a decrease of 118, and 1,573 in Mallorca specifically, a decrease of 99.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 98,380 cases. The number of deaths is 943. This is a corrected total. The ministry gave 945 on Thursday; it should have been 942. One more death has since been confirmed.

The vaccination - 78.6% of the target population has had the complete course (813,437 people in the Balearics). In Mallorca the number is 639,925. With at least one dose, 81.29% have been reached - 841,202.