The British international travel traffic light system is being simplified with a single red list, as part of an overhaul of the rules from 4 October.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also said eight countries would be taken off the red list from Wednesday.
It means people returning from places such as Turkey will no longer have to stay in hotel quarantine.
And PCR tests will no longer be required for fully vaccinated travellers returning to England.
Under the new testing regime, people who have had both jabs will not need to take a pre-departure test before leaving any country not on the red list.
Shapps said later in October, they would be able to replace the day two PCR test with a cheaper, rapid lateral flow test.
