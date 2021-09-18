The Saturday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 62 new positive cases of coronavirus, four fewer than on Friday. By island - Mallorca 47, Ibiza eight, Minorca seven, Formentera zero. Friday's 66 cases were Mallorca 55, Ibiza eight, Minorca three.

The daily test rate has fallen below two per cent to 1.72%. It was the week starting June 21 when the daily rate began to rise above two per cent and the number of daily cases started to increase. This heralded the huge rise in cases in July. The test rate is now below two per cent for the first time in almost three months.

On hospital wards, there are 86 Covid patients in Mallorca, 13 in Ibiza and three in Minorca - no change in Mallorca and Ibiza, one more patient in Minorca. In intensive care, Mallorca has 37 Covid patients (down one), Ibiza six (up one) and Minorca none (down one). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is 12.61%; it was 12.90% on Friday.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 1,954 people, a decrease of 106; in Mallorca 1,487, a decrease of 86.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 98,380 cases and 943 deaths. These figures are not updated at the weekend.

Vaccination - 841,679 people in the Balearics have had at least one dose (81.33% of the target population); 663,352 in Mallorca. With the complete course there are 814,590 people (78.71%); in Mallorca 640,807.

Incidence rate reports are not updated at the weekend. On Friday, the 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics was 132.8; Mallorca 136.9.