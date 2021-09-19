The Sunday report from the regional health ministry shows 48 new positive cases of coronavirus, fourteen fewer than on Saturday. In Mallorca there are 39 cases; Ibiza five, Minorca four. Saturday's cases were Mallorca 47, Ibiza eight, Minorca seven. The daily number of new cases was last below 50 on June 21.

The positivity test rate is 1.65%. It was 1.72% on Saturday, when the rate dropped below two per cent for the first time since late June.

On hospital wards, there are 86 Covid patients in Mallorca (no change), 16 in Ibiza (three more) and three in Minorca (no change). In intensive care, Mallorca has 36 Covid patients (down one) and Ibiza seven (up one). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is 12.61%, as it was on Saturday.

Primary care is monitoring 1,803 people in the Balearics (a decrease of 151) and 1,373 in Mallorca specifically, a decrease of 114.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 98,380 cases and 943 deaths. These figures are not updated at the weekend.

The vaccination programme - 841,991 people in the Balearics have had at least one dose (81.36% of the target population) and 815,456 (78.80%) have had the complete course.

Incidence rate reports are not updated at the weekend. On Friday, the 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics was 132.8; Mallorca 136.9.