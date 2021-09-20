The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 42 new positive cases of coronavirus, six fewer than on Sunday and the second day in a row when the number has been below 50. It was June 21 when the daily number was last under fifty. By island, the 42 are Mallorca 36, Ibiza six, Minorca zero, Formentera zero. Sunday's 48 cases were Mallorca 39 cases, Ibiza five, Minorca four.

The positivity test rate is above two per cent again - 2.29% - though it is possible that this increase from 1.65% on Sunday may reflect a lack of testing. The cumulative seven-day test rate for the Balearics has dropped from 2.60% on Friday to 2.13%. In Mallorca this is 2.56%, down from 3.31%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 116.7, down from 132.8 on Friday; in Mallorca 119.4, down from 136.9; Ibiza 117.9, down from 135.7; Minorca 92.0, down from 93.1; Formentera 92.4, down from 100.8. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 46.35, down from 58.47.

At municipality level, there are now just four municipalities where the 14-day incidence is classified as "extreme" risk (above 250). These are: Ferreries (Minorca) 407.5, with 20 cases over the past 14-day period; Ariany 332.6, three cases; Es Mercadal (Minorca) 263.4, 14 cases; Muro 257.0, 19 cases. Twelve municipalities are zero - Banyalbufar, Consell, Deya, Es Migjorn Gran (Minorca), Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Mancor de la Vall, Puigpunyent, Ses Salines and Sineu.

On hospital wards, there are no changes to the numbers of Covid patients. They are as they were on Sunday - Mallorca 86, Ibiza 16, Minorca three. In intensive care - 38 Covid patients in Mallorca (up two), seven in Ibiza and none in Minorca. The ICU Covid occupancy rate has risen from 12.61% on Sunday to 13.19%

Primary care is monitoring 1,746 people in the Balearics, a decrease of 57 from Sunday; in Mallorca 1,339, a fall of 34.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 98,574 cases and a total of 949 deaths. The ministry has confirmed six more deaths. Over the weekend, the ministry doesn't give updates of this figure.

The vaccination - 842,191 people in the Balearics have had at least one dose (81.38% of the target population); 663,746 in Mallorca. With the complete course, there are 815,933 people (78.84%); 641,869 in Mallorca.