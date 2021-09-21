Flooding in Minorca

Flooding in Minorca.

21-09-2021Twitter: @xarxaforestal

The heavy rains are hitting Minorca hard this afternoon with emergency services responding to a large number of calls.

The flood-water has risen to high levels cutting roads and causing damage to public property.

Scores of litres of rain per square fell within minutes on Minorca.

  1. Usuario

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.