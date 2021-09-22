Latest figures from the National Statistics Institute show that 1,103 homes were sold in the Balearics in July. Of these, 140 were new homes. The growth in sales compared with July 2020 was 51.5%. In all, there were 4,614 property transactions in July. The figures do of course reflect the influence of the pandemic on the property market.

Nationally, the sale of homes rose by 53.5% year-on-year. A total of 50,258 was the highest monthly figure since April 2008. There was a 40.2% rise in the sale of new homes (9,510 in all), while the sale of secondhand homes was up 56.9% compared with July 2020. The 40,748 secondhand sales were the highest since May 2007.

For the first seven months of the year, sales increased by 34.5% compared with the January-July period of 2020.

At regional level, the highest percentage growth in July was 79.1% in Cantabria (650 homes). Madrid was second (78.9%; 7,278 homes) and Galicia third (66.5%; 1,802). The lowest percentage rise was 13.3% in Extremadura. The Basque Country, with -6.5%, was the only region to experience a decrease.

Andalusia had the highest actual number of sales - 10,598.