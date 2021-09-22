If you’ve always fancied doing a wine, olive oil or cheese tasting tour, now’s your chance.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the UNESCO World Heritage declaration, the Serra de Tramuntana Consortium is organising 'Tasta la Serra’ gastronmic tasting tours to give visitors the chance to sample local produce.

There will be a series of visits to farms that produce wine, cheese, oil and citrus fruits, which will be coordinated by Margalida Mulet, who’s an expert in food anthropology and agroecology.

"There is so much added value in presenting products from 4 different farms in the Serra de Tramuntana first-hand,” said Territory Insular Councillor, Maria Antònia Garcías.

Participants will find out about the entire production process and also have the opportunity to taste the products at the end of their visit.

The first tour and tasting, entitled 'Tasta el vi', takes place this Saturday at Son Vives farm in Banyalbufar. Cultural Guide Tomás Vibot will conduct the tour and the tasting will take place at sunset.

In October, there's a tour of Formatges Tramuntana in Pollensa and visitors will be able to sample four cheeses produced there.

In November, there’s an interpretative walk through the olive groves at Son Moragues and an oil tasting.

In December, visitors can stroll through the citrus groves, visit Can Det de Soller oil mill and taste the oranges and the oil.

Tickets are available at www.ticketib.com and if you'd like more information log on to: www.serradetramuntana.net/agenda.