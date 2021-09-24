More than 80 buildings, which are renowned for their architecture will be open to the public, for free, for the first edition of the ‘Open House’ festival in Palma on November 6-7.

A range of activities have been organised as part of the festival, including conferences, guided tours on foot or by bike, a photography contest and special children's activities.

The ‘Open House’ festival is being organised by Architect, Eduard Yuste and Cultural Manager, Daniel Gallego.

“Palma's architecture, design and heritage goes beyond the historic centre of the city, it can be found in every district,” they said. “Some are not so well known, but they are also part of Palma’s architectural heritage.”

The city has been split into four sections for the festival, here’s some of the highlights:

Palma Centre:

Social housing on Carrer dels Blanquers, Ca n'Oleo, Estudi General Lul·lià, Palau del Consell de Mallorca and the anti-aircraft shelters in Passeig de Sagrera, sa Porta des Camp and es Baluard de Sant Pere.

Ponent:

Palma Tennis club, the Balearic Oceanographic Centre, Bellver Castle, the Miró Mallorca Foundation buildings, the Araxa Hotel, Porto Pí lighthouse and the Plywood House.

Northern quarter:

Social housing on Carrer de Salvador Espriu, Carrer d’Ignasi Barraquer, Carrer de Josep Togores, Canódromo park, the Psychiatric hospital, Son Espases Hospital and Asima Tower.

Llevant:

The Balearic hostel, social housing on Carrer Brotad and Carrer Fornaris, ses Cent Cases, Sa Petrolera and Palau de Congressos.

‘Open House’ is also looking for volunteers to conduct the tours anyone interested should send an email to voluntaritat@openhousepalma.org.

The full agenda will be published on October 6.