The Friday report shows 64 new positive cases of coronavirus - Mallorca 44, Ibiza 15, Minorca four, Formentera one. On Thursday, there were 79 cases - 51 in Mallorca, 24 Ibiza, three Minorca and one Formentera.

The test rate is 1.50%. It was 1.52% on Thursday and 1.53% on Wednesday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 108.9, down from 112.5. In Mallorca it is 109.6, down from 115.8; Ibiza 117.2, up from 110.7; Minorca 91.0, up from 86.8; Formentera 92.4 (no change). The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 43.62, down from 44.56.

On hospital wards, there has been a decrease of thirteen in the number of Covid patients to a total of 87 - 59 in Mallorca (down sixteen), 24 in Ibiza (up three) and four in Minorca (no change). In intensive care, there are 29 Covid patients in Mallorca (down four) and five in Ibiza (down one). The ICU Covid occupancy rate has dropped to 9.9%. Below ten per cent is classified as low risk.

Primary care is monitoring 1,445 people in the Balearics, a decrease of 107; 1,117 in Mallorca, down 54.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 98,894 cases and 958 deaths - the health ministry has confirmed one more death.

The vaccination in the Balearics has reached 81.73% of the target population (845,854 people) with 79.59% having had the full course (823,607).