Six shops in the Municipality of Algaida have been added to the 'Emblemàtics Balears' project, which is promoted by the Ministry of Energy Transition, Productive Sectors & Democratic Memory, through the General Directorate of Commerce and the Balearic Institute of Business Innovation.

The catalogued shops are, Can Rapinya, shoes and accessories; Can Salem bakery and pastry shop; Cerrajeria Ferragut blacksmith; Forn de Plaça bakery and pastry shop; Forn Ca'n Bernat bakery and pastry shop and Vidrios de Arte Gordiola artistic glassmaking store.

'Emblemàtics Balears' was created to protect local commercial activity, particularly traditional establishments in the Municipalities. One of the objectives is to promote each Municipality through its unique stores, which also benefits other businesses because more people visit the area.

Each Council decides which businesses meet the criteria to join the 'Emblemàtics Balears' project and they are classified in three ways.

Trade:

A trade can be classified as rooted, with a unique product or trade.

History:

In existence for 75 years or exceptionally for 50 years.

Heritage:

With internal heritage elements, prominent exteriors and intangible value.

The establishments that meet all three categories will qualify as emblematic and feature on the project website: www.emblematicsbalears.es.

There are 15 Municipalities with a total of 107 listed businesses in the Balearic Islands.

Alaró has 3, Algaida has 6, Consell has 5, Esporles has 5, Inca has 14, Llucmajor has 8, Manacor has 16, Marratxí has 5, Pollensa has 9, Santanyí has 7, Alaior has 5, Ferreries has 8, Santa Eulalia del Río has 5, Sant Josep de sa Talaia has 5, Formentera has 1 in Sant Ferran and 5 in Sant Francesc Xavier.