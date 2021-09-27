The Balearic health ministry, which didn't issue any reports over the weekend, indicates 40 new positive cases of coronavirus in its Monday report - 39 in Mallorca and one in Minorca, with a test rate of 1.28%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 90.9, down from 108.9 on Friday. In Mallorca it is 86.5, down from 109.6; Ibiza 137.7, up from 117.2; Minorca 58.6, down from 91.0; Formentera 92.4 (no change). The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 41.14, down from 43.62.

At municipality level, there is only municipality with a 14-day incidence classified as being "extreme" risk (250 and above). This is Es Mercadal in Minorca, where the incidence is 395.0 and there have been 21 new cases over the 14-day period. There are just seven municipalities in the "high" risk category (150 and above). These are Pollensa (198.1; 33 cases), followed by Santa Eulària des Riu (Ibiza), Sencelles, Andratx, Calvia, Ibiza, and Sant Joan de Labritja (Ibiza).

Fourteen municipalities are zero - Ariany, Banyalbufar, Buger, Campanet, Consell, Costitx, Deya, Es Migjorn Gran (Minorca), Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Mancor de la Vall, Puigpunyent.

On hospital wards, there has been an increase of six in the number of Covid patients since the last report on Friday - Mallorca 61, an increase of two; Ibiza 28 (four more); Minorca four (no change). In intensive care units, there are no changes to the numbers of Covid patients - Mallorca 29, Ibiza five. The ICU Covid occupancy rate remains 9.9% (low risk).

Primary care is now monitoring 1,401 people in the Balearics, 44 fewer than on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 99,080 cases and 960 deaths - the ministry has confirmed two more deaths.

The vaccination - 846,934 people have had at least one dose (81.82% of the target population) and 825,095 the complete course (79.69%).