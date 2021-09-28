Palma Local Police are searching for three people who fled the scene of an accident, after their 4x4 ran over three parked cars in Palma.

The incident happened in Carrer d’Enric Granados in the Son Oliva neighbourhood of the city. A witness, who told Police that the driver nearly ran him over, took photographs of the 4x4 crushing the three cars.

Police say the 4x4 does not appear to be stolen and confirmed that Emergency Services are trying to clarify what happened and determine why the three SUV occupants ran away.