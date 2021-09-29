Four migrant boats were intercepted in Balearic waters on Wednesday morning by the Guardia Civil and Salvamento Marítimo, according to the Government Delegation.

The first was spotted near Cabrera, with 18 people onboard.

Another 9 migrants were detained at around 00:30 in Es Copinyar in Formentera.

At around 0:50, Maritime Rescue rescued 17 men from a boat some 50 miles south of Mallorca.

At 02:20, 13 men were rescued about 17 miles south of Palma port, after their boat was detected via Integrated External Surveillance Service radar.

257 migrants have been arrested in the Balearic Islands in the last three days.