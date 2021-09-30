Forty-three new positive cases reported on Thursday, six fewer than on Wednesday. Of the 43 cases, Mallorca has 35, Ibiza seven and Minorca one. Wednesday's cases were Mallorca 48, Ibiza one.

The daily test rate has dipped below one per cent - 0.93%. It was 1,26% on Wednesday. This is the first time that the rate has been under one per cent since June 14.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 85,7, down from 89.6 on Wednesday. In Mallorca it is 80.9, down from 83.5; Ibiza 140.3, down from 151.5; Minorca 49.1, down from 56.5; Formentera 50.4, down from 75.6. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 43.19 to 40.72.

The number of Covid patients on wards in the Balearics is down a further four to 93 - Mallorca 62 (down three), Ibiza 28 (down one), Minorca three (no change). In intensive care, there are 28 Covid patients in Mallorca (down one) and four in Ibiza (no change). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is down from 9.6% to 9.3%.

Primary care is monitoring 1,294 people in the whole of the Balearics and 943 in Mallorca specifically.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 99,312 cases and 960 deaths - no new deaths have been reported.

The vaccination - 848,954 people have had at least one dose (82.03% of the target population) and 829,935 the complete course (80.20%).