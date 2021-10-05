Sixty new positive cases of coronavirus reported on Tuesday, 33 more than on Monday - 45 in Mallorca, ten in Ibiza, three in Minorca and two in Formentera. Of the 27 on Monday, 25 were in Mallorca; there was one in both Ibiza and Minorca.

The daily test rate is 1.94%. It was 1.24% on Monday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 74.3, down from 75.4 on Monday. In Mallorca it is 71.5, down from 72.7; Ibiza 118.6, down from 119.9; Minorca 35.5, up from 34.5; Formentera 33.6, down from 42.0. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 30.39 to 29.88.

On hospital wards, there are 65 Covid patients in Mallorca (down two) and 29 in Ibiza (no change). In intensive care, there are 23 patients in Mallorca (down four) and four in Ibiza (up one). The ICU Covid occupancy rate for these 27 patients is down to 7.9%.

Primary care is monitoring 1,099 people in the Balearics, a decrease of 49, and 802 in Mallorca specifically, 35 fewer.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 99,503 cases and 962 deaths - the ministry reports no new deaths.

With the vaccination, 850,352 people in the Balearics have received at least one dose (82.17% of the target population), while 833,466 have had the complete course (80.54%).