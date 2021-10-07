We are asking our readers to send us their recipes for typical Mallorcan dishes so that visitors who have returned home, can still have a taste of the island.
This recipe from Toni Guillem Campins is for Coca de Verduras, an easy and delicious dish to make.
My recipe of Coca de verdura is:
For de dough:
2 cup of milk
1 cup of olive oil
Flour that need (Xeixa)
Ingredients on top:
Parley
Garlic
Onion
Tomato (ramallet)
Pepper
Oil
Red hot paprika(tap de corti)
Back paprika
Anchovies
Pipe
Owen 180° 20minuts.
