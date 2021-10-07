Guardia Civil Officers recovering body from the sea.

An investigation has been launched after three badly decomposed bodies were found in Mallorcan waters in the space of 11 days.

The corpse of a woman in a diving suite was found near Can Pastilla on Monday, September 27. An autopsy confirmed that she drowned and had been in the sea for more than a week, but there were no reports in Mallorca of a missing person matching her profile.

On October 6, Guardia Civil Officers discovered the lifeless body of a man during a rescue mission to save shipwrecked migrants near Cabrera.

On October 7, a package was spotted floating in the sea near Cap Blanc and the witness notified the Guardia Civil. The body a man was found inside the package.

Experts suggest that strong currents may have brought the deceased into Mallorcan waters from elsewhere in the Mediterranean.

