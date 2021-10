If you didn't get a chance to see the new James Bond film in Palma yet, the Bulletin will be giving away free tickets to see "No Time To Die" at Rivoli in Palma from next week.

All you have to do is "Name your favourite James Bond film". All entries will go into a draw.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday October 13.

Please send your answers by email to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es.

Good luck!