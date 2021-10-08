Clubs and discos in the Balearic Islands will reopen tonight and they won’t have to close until 05:00 in the morning, but there are still some restrictions in place, including mandatory face masks on the dance floor.

Victory's nightclub is back in business and tickets are already sold out, but quite a few clubs won’t open their doors because the tourist season is almost over.

Local and National Police Officers will be on patrol on the Paseo Marítimo and in Santa Catalina, Playa de Palma, Polígono Son Castelló, Polígno Can Valero and at Son Moix to make sure no-one is flouting the rules.